The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill uses Wyatt to get to Steffy, Will Katie’s Pizza Man ring her doorbell?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Friday April 27, 2018, episode of the CBS soap divulge that the Spencer men go to dangerous lengths to take back what they think is theirs!

Bill didn’t get to his pole position in life by accident so he’s not about to let the object of his desire get away simply because she’s pining for his son Liam (Scott Clifton).

On Friday Bill proves that pure testosterone runs through his Stallion veins when he devises a new and improved way to win Steffy’s heart (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

But is disaster on the horizon as Dollar Bill Spencer takes the bull by the horns? His plans have a way of blowing up in his face, will his latest scheme be the same old, same old, and end up costing him both of his adult sons?

Because Wyatt (Darin Brooks) desperately wants his dad’s approval he will do something without thinking and uncharacteristically rash. Erm, other than those times he plays randy Pizza Man at Katie’s (Heather Tom) house?!

Of course all those fun and games are over now that Bill put the kabosh on his ex-wife’s relationship with his son. But explosive show spoilers reveal that Wyatt is so taken by being dad’s fave that he doesn’t even realize that Bill is playing him.

Bill wants Steffy, who won’t even sneeze in his direction, but she does like and trust Wyatt. Expect poor Wyatt to be an unwitting pawn in getting these two together!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.