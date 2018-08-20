The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill is not invited to Lope’s nuptials, Justin is shocked by Bill, Hope and Liam get married?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Tuesday August 21, 2018 episode of the CBS soap promise an epic day of revelations and stunning admissions as Lope’s wedding gets underway. Will they or won’t they? Let’s just say, it’s complicated!

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Taylor (Hunter Tylo) have an agenda as they show up in their finest glistening gloss. But does it involve derailing the nuptials? Not if Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) has anything to say about it.

Expect Hope’s (Annika Noelle) mom to be watching these two like a hawk surveying naughty chickens.

But not everyone is invited to the big gala event. Can you believe that Bill (Don Diamont) wasn’t asked to attend? Shocking, I know!

All he did was try to ruin Liam’s (Scott Clifton) life by stealing away his pregnant almost-bride. But not one to let the grass grow under his feet, Bill takes the opportunity to commiserate with his only friend, Justin (Aaron D. Spears).

In fact, bombshell show spoilers reveal that Bill has something so incredibly awesome to say to Justin, something so jaw-dropping, that even Justin can’t believe his ears. What does Bill admit to that stuns his unstunnable loyal henchman? Tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.