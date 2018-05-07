The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill comforts Steffy, Wyatt commiserates with the enemy

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the Monday May 7, 2018, episode of the CBS sudser show that the carousel carrying Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Liam (Scott Clifton), Wyatt (Darin Brooks), and Hope (Annika Noelle) continues to go round and round!

It’s a wonder no one’s gotten vertigo by now, these bold and beautiful people have got to be dizzy with all the whiplash decisions brought about with each new day. But of course this is the kind of roller coaster drama that soaps are so good at, and fans are loving every minute of it!

Last week Liam sent Steffy a whole florist store full of white roses, promising they would be together forever. The next minute he dropped in and dumped her, believing she is cheating again with Bill.

On Monday Bill will take advantage of her confusion and make a very inappropriate proposal. A shaken and shell-shocked Steffy has no choice but to listen as Bill spins his persuasive tale of how Liam can’t make up his mind, and loves waffles, I mean constantly waffles!

She can’t deny the truth, but is taking up with Bill her only recourse? Let’s hear what her mom Taylor (Hunter Tylo) has to say about this latest development!

For his part Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will bend Justin’s (Aaron D. Spears) ear about how awful his dirty dad is acting. He has no idea he’s venting to the same guy who helped Bill pull off his latest slime ball scheme in which they made a fool and a tool of Wyatt. What will he do when he finds out he was played into breaking up Liam and Steffy?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.