The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill barks back at Justin, Wyatt’s deception causes heartache

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Tuesday May 29, 2018 episode of the CBS soap promise that while Lope’s wedding ultimately is a bust, the scary repercussions are just beginning.

Justin (Aaron D. Spears) has had enough of being Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) partner in crime. He makes his position clear to Bill, but Bill yells, “I’m the big dawg, ruuuuuf!” How to respond to that?

Meanwhile, while Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is happy that Lope is off, his wife Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is unhappy that Lope is off. Ridge is right about Bill being behind the master deception that broke up Siam. But will he be able to control his gloating about being correct? Brooke is worried about Hope (Annika Noelle) and doesn’t want to hear, “I told you so.”

Bridge is not the only couple affected by Wyatt’s big reveal. Of course, Katie (Heather Tom) also knew all along, but chose to stay quiet. She will have a surprising reaction to how Wyatt handled himself at the wedding.

While Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) may be in line to reclaim her man, explosive show spoilers reveal that her happiness is interrupted by tragedy. Two key questions here: what did Bill do to cause the horrible situation, and will this cause Liam to ask Steffy to marry him?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.