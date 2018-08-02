The Bold and the Beautiful casting news: Bridget Forrester heads back to town

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal a familiar face is headed back to town. With a special family event on the horizon, the Forrester mansion will be busy!

Things have been busy on the CBS soap with love triangles and jealousy issues. The Bold and the Beautiful writers have decided to make use of their recurring and off-screen characters before the anticipation for sweeps begins again.

Soap Opera Digest confirmed that Ashley Jones is headed back to The Bold and the Beautiful to reprise her role as Bridget Forrester. She has been off and on the soap for several years and most recently appeared back in 2016 before the left to head to New York City.

Ashley Jones was portraying a role on General Hospital for a bit, involved in a lesbian love triangle that was part of a student/teacher relationship. Recently it was announced her love interest would be returning to that soap and fans assumed Jones would as well but that is not the case with her heading to The Bold and the Beautiful.

Details on the arrival of Bridget Forrester have not been released yet. She will be part of a family event, something that is obviously big enough for the writers to bring her back after a two-year hiatus. Ashley Jones is excited to step back into the role of Bridget.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and weeknights on PopTV.