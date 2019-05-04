The Blacklist: Death of John Gallagher and Iden Kamishin memorialized

The Blacklist Season 6 episode 20 is dedicated to the memory of John Gallagher and Iden Kamishin. At the end of the episode, the credits remember the two members of The Blacklist crew, who died earlier this year.

According to Zee Hatley, who is an associate producer on NBC’s The Blacklist, revealed that John Gallagher was a first assistant director and Iden Kamishin was the mixing tech for the series.

We have a winner. Two from our crew passed this season. John Gallagher was a 1st AD. Iden Kamishin was our Mix Tech. I didn't know John, since he was in NYC; but Iden was on the mix stage since season 1, & for 3 days of every episode I've laughed @ his dry wit. He'll be missed. https://t.co/7r76yXoQGE — Zee Hatley (@zedism) May 4, 2019

Gallagher has worked on The Blacklist since 2013 and was the first assistant director on more than 30 episodes.

A GoFundMe campaign was started for Iden’s memorial on April 16. The campaign describes the impact of the late Iden Kamishin’s death to those who loved him.

“Iden, you are an important and happy part of everyone’s lives that had the privilege of having you in it. There are countless stories and ways you were a positive force in all our lives and it’s telling how we are all coming together in support. It’s because you are family to all of us.”

According to IMDB, John Gallagher also has first assistant director credits on Gossip Girl, Fringe, The Sopranos, and The Bone Collector. Gallagher is also known for directing multiple episodes of Criminal Minds.

According to an obituary, Gallagher died due to complications from two heart attacks on March 2, 2019. Iden Kamishin’s cause of death has not been reported.