The Blacklist 2020 return date: When does show come back on for Season 7 Episode 11?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

A lot of fans are anxiously awaiting the next episode of NBC’s popular show, The Blacklist. The most recent episode aired in December. Since then, the show has been on hiatus for over a month.

It’ll be a bit longer before it comes back too. Here are the latest details on the Blacklist 2020 return date and when to expect the show back on for Season 7 Episode 11.

What happened last on The Blacklist and what’s next?

In Season 7’s 10th episode, viewers saw that Liz (Megan Boone) finally knows exactly who her nanny Katarina Rostova (Laila Robins) is. Meanwhile, the task force has been closing in on Rostova while Liz seemed hesitant to help her escape.

Remember at the start of the season, Katarina kidnapped Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader).

Red managed to escape, but Liz is still in danger. However, Rostova also tells Liz that Reddington lied about his true identity.

Now viewers want to see what’s next. While there’s no plot synopsis for Episode 11 yet, there was news in December that a new character will pop up for a Season 7 episode.

TV Line reported that Joely Richardson would play Cassandra Bianchi. She’s described as a “shrewd criminal on the score of a lifetime.” She’s also one of Red’s other former flames and will need his help to survive after crossing a colleague.

Richardson, who appeared on the drama Nip/Tuck, will be part of just one episode for the season.

In addition to Spader and Boone, The Blacklist also stars Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, Amir Arison, and Hisham Tawfiq in its main cast.

The Blacklist return date for Season 7 Episode 11

While no official date has been given for The Blacklist return date, a tweet from the show indicates that it will be back on television in March 2020. That’s when viewers will be able to catch Season 7 Episode 11 to see what goes down next.

While Blacklist is gone, NBC will air the new series Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector in its place.

The show usually comes on NBC on Fridays, so that could mean March 6, 2020, at the earliest. Otherwise, mark those calendars for the 13th, 20th, or 27th as possible Blacklist return dates.

Based on previous seasons of the show, there may be a total of 22 episodes for Season 7, so that will bring plenty more drama and excitement starting when March arrives.

In the meantime, viewers can catch up on the old episodes on-demand by streaming them on the NBC.com website.

Watch The Blacklist on NBC on Friday nights at 8/7c.