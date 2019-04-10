The Basement on Netflix: What is it about?

The Basement is a 2018 horror movie currently on Netflix. This is not a Netflix Original movie and stars Mischa Barton, Jackson David, and Cayleb Long.

The description on Netflix’s website is rather vague for the 1 hour, 28-minute long movie.

Known for tortuous role-play with victims in his basement, a twisted serial killer abducts a musician who has a deeper connection to his mind games.

So, let’s take a closer look at the plot. In the trailer, Kelly Owen, played by Mischa Barton, reveals that her husband went to the store and then went missing. Her husband, Craig Owen, is played by Cayleb Long.

We see Cayleb being held against his will. Then, there’s a question about a Gemini killer, a notorious serial killer haunting Los Angeles.

In the trailer, the killer reveals he has killed seven people and he’s asking for absolution, essentially a purging of his sins.

But here’s the kicker – the killer has a Gemini tattoo on his arm, saying he has a twin. That’s when we’re introduced to the various personalities this killer has. So, we’re to understand that there is a set of twins with a combined 12 personalities, who both torture and kill their victims in his San Fernando Valley basement.

There’s something special about his latest victim, Craig Owen. It appears he has found his equal and Owen may be the one who can stop the madness of the Gemini serial killer.

The movie also stars Jackson Davis as Bill Anderson. The movie was created by Brian M. Conley and Nathan Ives, who were both inspired by movies such as Sleuth, Seven, and The Silence of the Lambs.

The Basement is currently available on Netflix.