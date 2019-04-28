The Bang Shack on Shark Tank: Will the sharks want to bite on Jason Hadley’s famous Bang Dip?

On the next episode of Shark Tank, Jason Hadley is asking the sharks to invest in his company, The Bang Shack. Jason is the entrepreneur behind the famous Bang Dip, and he’s hoping to find an investor on the ABC series to help him expand his business.

Initially, Hadley started selling his Chicken Bang Dip at the Yellow Green Farmers Market in Hollywood, Florida. When The Bang Shack first opened in 2017, there was only one flavor, Chicken. Now, there are three flavors as Jason and his wife decided to expand, offering up vegetarian and vegan versions of their tasty dip.

The vegetarian version of Bang Dip still has cheese in it and uses zucchini in place of chicken. The vegan version eliminates the cheese altogether and instead uses cashews to give the dip a cheesy texture.

In his Shark Tank presentation, Jason Hadley proves why his Bang Dip has become so popular. In addition to being delicious, Jason’s huge personality and penchant for sales make it impossible to forget him or his creation.

Is that enough to score a deal with the sharks and get enough money invested to grow the business? We’ll just have to tune in and see.

While we wait to see The Bang Shack on Shark Tank, check out this promotional video of Jason Hadley selling his product.

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 10/9c on ABC.