The Bachelor’s Peter Weber isn’t getting much support: Fans think it will be a boring season

The Bachelor star Peter Weber is busy filming his season of The Bachelor, a season that will premiere Monday, January 6, 2020. Producers felt that Peter was the best fit for the season, even though many argued that Mike Johnson should be chosen as the next Bachelor.

Ever since ABC announced Peter as the next Bachelor, reactions have been mixed. Now that Reality Steve isn’t offering up many dramatic spoilers as the season continues to film, it sounds like it could be a boring season to watch.

In fact, on Twitter, people are starting to comment about the upcoming season, revealing that it will probably be boring to watch. One person compared it to watching bread go stale. Another person pointed out that there had to be a better option than Peter to be The Bachelor.

Peter’s season of the Bachelor is gonna be about as exciting as watching bread go stale — Austin Dickison (@DickisonA) October 22, 2019

Alright. Again, idk a thing about The Bachelor… however! There HAD to be a better option than lil sad boy Peter. — ck🧛🏻‍♀️ (@CHEESELOUISE_) October 22, 2019

It’s uncertain why producers picked Peter. He was one of Hannah B’s favorite guys and she sent him home right before the finale. Tyler Cameron would be the runner-up, but he started dating supermodel Gigi Hadid. Jed Wyatt won the season with Hannah, but she quickly realized that he had lied to her about a previous relationship and their romance quickly fizzled.

Other than Peter, there were other options but producers felt that Peter may be a good fit, especially since he could talk about sex. It was revealed on Hannah’s reunion special that they had sex four times in a windmill while filming the show’s overnight dates.

But one person pointed out that it will be fun to watch Peter handle the women who are fighting for his heart.

i can't wait to watch peter get annihilated by psycho women on the bachelor — mantis (@anagebaby) October 21, 2019

Or as the person wrote it, watch him get “annihilated by psycho women” who are desperate to get roses and attention. Surely, he will get some advice from some previous contestants.

The Bachelor premieres on January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.