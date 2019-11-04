The Bachelor’s Peter Weber is winning hearts – even for Halloween

Peter Weber is busy filming The Bachelor these days, as he’s narrowing his pool of ladies down to the one he may propose to. He’s currently wrapping up hometown dates, which will take the number of ladies left down from four to three.

While some people weren’t happy about Peter Weber being chosen as The Bachelor over Mike Johnson and a few other options, it seems that others have fallen in love with the pilot. He’s known for being a pilot working with Delta and prior to his Instagram going silent when production began, he posted several photos of him flying.

And given it was just Halloween, it appears that Peter the pilot inspired a Halloween costume. As the person wrote on Twitter, Olly could both be Maverick from Top Gun and Peter the Pilot from The Bachelorette. However, for those who watch The Bachelorette and The Bachelorette, this will surely be an adorable costume.

Olly, aka Maverick from #TopGun, or Peter the Pilot from the #TheBachelorette & #TheBachelor (for those who only know one) enjoyed his time at #PhinPhever tonight. He didn’t get picked for the costume contest, but still cheered on his @JAX_Dolphins @JAX_MBB @JAX_WBB #JUPhinsUp pic.twitter.com/fy7DgpGQaE — Heather Heston (@HeatherMutton) October 31, 2019

Olly, who appears to be a lively toddler, definitely did the costume justice. He’s got the aviator sunglasses, a bomber jacket, and jeans on – a look that Peter will quite possibly wear on his upcoming season of The Bachelor.

Even though Peter was chosen over Mike Johnson to be The Bachelor, it seems that people have moved on. While Mike could have made history by being the first person of color to be the leading man on the show, Peter himself could also make history.

As we’ve previously reported at Monsters & Critics, no woman who got the first impression rose has ever gone on to win the season. However, Peter still has his first impression rose choice left in his final four and if he proposes to her, this will be the first time that this has ever happened.

The Bachelor returns Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.