The Bachelorette: Who did Hannah Brown have sex with in a windmill? [SPOILERS]

During last night’s episode of The Bachelorette, Hannah B continued to question Luke Parker’s behavior with the other guys and in a preview for next week’s episode, the drama appears to explode with him.

Luke brings up the fact that he would like to leave if Hannah had engaged in sexual activity with the other guys. And that’s when Hannah freaks out on him, saying she can have sex with whomever she wants and that she had already had sex while filming the show — twice!

In the preview for next week, she reveals that she and one of the other guys had sex in a windmill on two occasions. Immediately, fans started wondering who the lucky guy was. Right now, it could be Peter, Jed, or Tyler, as they are the only ones left on the show.

SPOILERS BELOW!

It appears that Jed is the man who had sex with Hannah B in a windmill.

Here you go for everyone asking https://t.co/7YJftl3ox2 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 2, 2019

In the preview, she tells Luke, “I f**ked in a windmill, and guess what? We did it a second time!”

Of course, their intimate moment wasn’t filmed and only Hannah B and the man in question knows what really happened in the windmill.

Sex is something that we are to assume happens on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, but it’s rarely talked about. When Nick Viall questioned why Andi Dorfman had sex with him on The Bachelorette when he wasn’t picked, he was shamed by the audience.

It’s evidently something that happens, but it seems that it’s not something you talk about while filming the show.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.