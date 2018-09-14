The Bachelorette Season 15 return date: When will show premiere in 2019?

The Bachelorette has come to an end, and Becca Kufrin accepted a proposal from Garrett. Their proposal marked the end of the 14th season of the show. Now, fans are curious as to whether the show will continue now that Becca picked a controversial man who was linked to various Instagram posts mocking immigrants, women, and politicians. In addition, the entire Bachelor franchise was just rocked after Jordan Kimball learned that he might have been used by Jenna Cooper as she wanted to use Bachelor In Paradise and Jordan’s proposal to promote her business on television.

Despite the controversial issues, there’s no doubt that The Bachelorette will return for season 15. The franchise has become such a huge hit for ABC that it only makes sense to continue. In fact, the Bachelor has already been announced as Colton Underwood, and his season will start airing on January 7, 2019.

While ABC hasn’t announced season 15 of The Bachelorette, fans can expect to see the show return in May 2019. Over the past 11 years, the show has returned at some point in May after The Bachelor wraps up the After The Final Rose special. It was only the first three seasons running between 2003 and 2005 that premiered in January.

ABC may not even know who the Bachelorette will be. Usually, it will be a fan-favorite from the previous season, meaning one of Colton Underwood’s top ladies will get the chance to be the Bachelorette. However, ABC has gone backward at times, giving previous contestants a chance to find love. A few years ago, Emily Maynard came back to find love, and last year, Arie Luyendyk Jr. was brought back to the show. In other words, it’s never quite obvious who will be chosen.

The Bachelor returns to ABC on January 7 at 8/7c.