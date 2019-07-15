Home > Smallscreen

The Bachelorette Men Tell All spoilers: Luke P in the hot seat, ends up walking off the show [Spoilers]

By
15th July 2019 10:08 AM ET
Luke P on The Bachelorette
Luke P walks off the set of the Men Tell All. Pic credit: ABC

Luke Parker was reportedly at the Men Tell All filming for The Bachelorette, as Reality Steve has revealed that he will finally be sent home after tonight’s episode. And given his attitude throughout this entire season, it isn’t surprising that Luke will be in the hot seat this episode.

]Mike, Cam, and John Paul Jones were also in the hot seat. Tyler, Jed, and Peter did not attend the filming.

In a few tweets, Reality Steve reveals that this year’s Men Tell All was a complete Luke bashing. Both the guys and Hannah B chimed in with comments about Luke and his behavior, claiming that Luke isn’t as smart as he thinks he is.

In addition, Reality Steve claims that Hannah apologizes to America for keeping him on the show for so long. For weeks, fans had hoped she would send him home, but she kept him around as she felt a connection with him.

Interestingly, Luke gets up to walk off the set and Chris Harrison claims that he actually walked off the Men Tell All set. Reality Steve reveals that Luke probably didn’t think that he was meant to return to the set for more conversations, but that he thought he was done filming for good.

As it turns out, Luke’s answers during his time on set weren’t perfect either. If he wasn’t already a villain before this season was over, he may be after the Men Tell All filming.

He was reportedly in the hot seat for 2 hours, but never really fully owned up to what he did this season, which just sparked more conversations and confrontations with the guys.

This year’s Men Tell All will surely be interesting, but given how much time Luke has already had on The Bachelorette, let’s hope that his interview won’t take up the full two hours.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.