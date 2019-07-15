The Bachelorette Men Tell All spoilers: Luke P in the hot seat, ends up walking off the show [Spoilers]

Luke Parker was reportedly at the Men Tell All filming for The Bachelorette, as Reality Steve has revealed that he will finally be sent home after tonight’s episode. And given his attitude throughout this entire season, it isn’t surprising that Luke will be in the hot seat this episode.

]Mike, Cam, and John Paul Jones were also in the hot seat. Tyler, Jed, and Peter did not attend the filming.

(MEN TELL ALL SPOILERS): 17 guys total. Peter, Jed, Tyler not there… -Mike was the most popular guy by far -4 hot seat interviews: Luke, Mike, Cam, John Paul Jones -It was the Luke bashing show. Luke ended up leaving towards the end of filming and never returned (cont..) — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 13, 2019

In a few tweets, Reality Steve reveals that this year’s Men Tell All was a complete Luke bashing. Both the guys and Hannah B chimed in with comments about Luke and his behavior, claiming that Luke isn’t as smart as he thinks he is.

(MORE MTA SPOILERS): At one point Hannah faces the cameras directly and apologized to America for keeping Luke on our screens so long. More coming tmrw… — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 13, 2019

In addition, Reality Steve claims that Hannah apologizes to America for keeping him on the show for so long. For weeks, fans had hoped she would send him home, but she kept him around as she felt a connection with him.

Interestingly, Luke gets up to walk off the set and Chris Harrison claims that he actually walked off the Men Tell All set. Reality Steve reveals that Luke probably didn’t think that he was meant to return to the set for more conversations, but that he thought he was done filming for good.

(MTA SPOILERS): Not sure if Luke really had to leave to go somewhere, but Chris Harrison definitely framed it as he left. Said "Luke left the building to catch a plane or something. Who cares!" — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 13, 2019

As it turns out, Luke’s answers during his time on set weren’t perfect either. If he wasn’t already a villain before this season was over, he may be after the Men Tell All filming.

(MTA SPOILERS): The guys were frustrated all night because they wanted Luke to take responsibility for his actions and he never did. His apology was hollow and they kept jumping on him for not owning up to what he did. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 13, 2019

He was reportedly in the hot seat for 2 hours, but never really fully owned up to what he did this season, which just sparked more conversations and confrontations with the guys.

(MTA SPOILERS): Then the guys came out while Luke was on stage, and they went at him for about an hour of filming. Luke was finally done, then order was:

-Cam hot seat

-JPJ hot seat

-Mike hot seat

-Hannah comes out talks to the guys

-Chris closes out show, BIP & finale preview — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 13, 2019

This year’s Men Tell All will surely be interesting, but given how much time Luke has already had on The Bachelorette, let’s hope that his interview won’t take up the full two hours.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.