The Bachelorette in Crete, Greece: Where is the island?

During tonight’s Bachelorette episode, Hannah B took the four remaining guys to Crete in Greece. Crete is an island just south of the mainland, but still part of Greece.

It is the largest and most populous of the many Greek islands.

It’s located about 160 km south of the Greek mainland, and the island has an area of approximately 8,336 km2, which is about 3,219 square miles.

Best of all, it has a coastline of 1,046 km or about 650 miles, which is ideal for those who love the ocean.

That could be why Hannah decided to bring her guys to Crete, as it is a romantic destination but with Greek culture, good food, locals, and shops.

Plus, she and Jed even had lunch with some locals, where they tried the local alcohol and learned more about Greek food.

Along with beautiful towns and delicious food, Crete also has the most seductive beaches. It’s here where you can go swimming in the lagoons, and on the largest beach on the island located near Rethymno.

If you’re not a beach person, you can explore the smaller towns located throughout the island. The island boasts culture and history, including some of the more significant historical monuments, such as Knossos and Kato Zakros.

There are also castles, older buildings and palaces, and even a windmill that was turned into a fantasy suite.

Of course, one of the main features and attractions is the water. On Hannah B’s first date in Greece, she was on a boat with Peter, sailing around the blue waters with the mountains and valleys as the backdrop.

During tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette, viewers may have noticed the valleys and the mountains in the background during her dates with her four remaining suitors.

While most of the dates happened within the towns and in Santorini, the island of Crete also has gorges, rivers, and lakes you can explore if you are a hiker or enjoy nature.

