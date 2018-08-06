The Bachelorette finale: Will Garrett win Becca’s heart?

The Bachelorette is coming to an end tonight and Becca Kufrin has to choose between two suitors. After a long journey, she’s down to two guys.

She has Blake left, who is the sweet guy who met her on the set of the After the Final Rose special, being escorted on stage by a horse. The other guy is Garrett.

From the very first night, Garrett has been a top runner for Becca. During the first night of The Bachelorette, Becca gave him the first impression rose.

Former Bachelorette stars have revealed that the first impression rose has meant a lot to them and they often ended up with that man in the final two. In other words, the first impression rose has been an important trend for other stars of the show, which could mean that Becca chooses Garrett.

Throughout their journey on The Bachelorette, the two haven’t had too many issues. In fact, it has been a rather smooth ride for them.

He has always been open with her, including when he talked about his divorce from his ex-wife. He revealed that the relationship simply didn’t work for him and he decided to end the marriage shortly after they got married.

But Garrett has faced a few controversies outside of The Bachelorette. When the season began airing, it was revealed that he had made some comments on social media, liking and sharing some controversial posts about immigrants, women, and children.

However, he issued an apology and created a brand new Instagram account to distance himself from it.

In addition, his ex-wife’s friend has revealed that his side of the divorce isn’t how it happened. She tried to make Garrett look horrible in hopes of swaying Becca, but it doesn’t seem to have worked.

Do you think Garrett will win Becca’s heart tonight on The Bachelorette finale?

The Bachelorette finale airs on Monday at 8/7c on ABC.