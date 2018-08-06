The Bachelorette finale: Will Blake’s proposal be accepted by Becca?

The Bachelorette finale airs tonight on ABC and Becca Kufrin will be choosing one man for the rest of her life. Two guys will be proposing to her: Garrett, who has been a front-runner and a fan-favorite since the beginning, and Blake.

Blake has been an easy-going and down-to-earth contestant, who didn’t really see too much drama on the show. He only got nervous for a short while, as he felt that Becca was forgetting all about him.

In case Blake doesn’t ring a bell for you, he was actually one of the earlier contestants, who was introduced during the After The Final Rose special. He tried to get Becca’s mind off her heartbreak with Arie Luyendyk Jr. after the two came face-to-face for a confrontation on the finale follow-up show.

However, Blake was quick to get her mind off Arie and refocused. During their first date, Blake helped her even further, as the date was in a warehouse, where they could smash television screens, cars, and other memorabilia from her time on The Bachelor.

But Blake has been a huge part of her moving on. He also showed her what life would be like with him and his family, as they had a great hometown date.

Here, he opened up about how he had survived a school shooting back in high school, and how his family members had been in the school with him at the time. Becca had no idea about the school shooting but realized that this event brought him and his family closer together.

The great thing about Blake is that there isn’t much drama to go around. In fact, it seems that he is the perfect fit for her.

Do you think Becca Kufrin will pick Blake on tonight’s finale of The Bachelorette?

The Bachelorette finale airs on Monday at 8/7c on ABC.