The Bachelor women show their immature sides in new spoilers

Peter Weber is down to his final three on The Bachelor, as production may wrap up in the next couple of weeks before Thanksgiving. The new season is set to premiere Monday, January 6, 2020, which means fans can look forward to a new season in just two months.

As the season’s production is coming to an end, Reality Steve is learning more details about the season. Steve is known for spoiling The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise.

Steve reveals that some of the women are very immature, and they’re dividing up the women into two groups. One is called the cats and the other, the rats. On Twitter, Steve mocked the labels, hinting that Peter’s women are immature.

The Cats vs The Rats. This season on “The Bachelor…” — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 5, 2019

Of course, this label may only refer to the women who are actively pushing this divide in the house. As he points out in a separate tweet, he mocks the ladies who created these groups, writing “very mature, I know.” He explains that a group of girls has called themselves “the cats” and all the women they don’t like, “the rats.”

Well, you have a group of girls in the house this season that dubbed themselves “The Cats,” and the ones they didn’t like, they called them “The Rats.” Very mature, I know. https://t.co/rJfw0SxKV7 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 5, 2019

Steve also points out that he isn’t surprised about this labeling and divide in the house, as he hints that production may have a role in how everything is set up. He explains that he thinks production encourages women to talk mean about each other, including on camera.

Then again, are we the least bit surprised this is coming from a show that encourages behind the scenes for women to hate on other women and talk shit about others? You shouldn’t be. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 5, 2019

In the past, The Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants have spoken out about immature behavior, sending people home for speaking out negatively. Others have kept people on the show, including Hannah Brown, who kept Luke Parker on the show until the final four, even though others kept telling her he was trouble.

It will be interesting to see how Peter Weber handles the news about the cats and the rats if he’s told about it.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.