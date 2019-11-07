Home > Smallscreen

The Bachelor women show their immature sides in new spoilers

7th November 2019 10:03 AM ET
Peter Weber
Peter Weber’s women may be immature. Pic credit: ABC

Peter Weber is down to his final three on The Bachelor, as production may wrap up in the next couple of weeks before Thanksgiving. The new season is set to premiere Monday, January 6, 2020, which means fans can look forward to a new season in just two months.

As the season’s production is coming to an end, Reality Steve is learning more details about the season. Steve is known for spoiling The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise.

Steve reveals that some of the women are very immature, and they’re dividing up the women into two groups. One is called the cats and the other, the rats. On Twitter, Steve mocked the labels, hinting that Peter’s women are immature.

Of course, this label may only refer to the women who are actively pushing this divide in the house. As he points out in a separate tweet, he mocks the ladies who created these groups, writing “very mature, I know.” He explains that a group of girls has called themselves “the cats” and all the women they don’t like, “the rats.”

Steve also points out that he isn’t surprised about this labeling and divide in the house, as he hints that production may have a role in how everything is set up. He explains that he thinks production encourages women to talk mean about each other, including on camera.

In the past, The Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants have spoken out about immature behavior, sending people home for speaking out negatively. Others have kept people on the show, including Hannah Brown, who kept Luke Parker on the show until the final four, even though others kept telling her he was trouble.

It will be interesting to see how Peter Weber handles the news about the cats and the rats if he’s told about it.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.