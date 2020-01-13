The Bachelor star Peter Weber reflects on Hannah Brown conversation

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Bachelor star Peter Weber is offering his take on the emotional conversation that he and Hannah Brown had during Episode 2 of the show this season.

He offered up his take alongside Chris Harrison.

The two appeared at the Television Critics Association as per USA Today and both said they had no idea that the conversation would take the turn that it did. Instead, they were expecting the day to be light and fun.

“(I) had no idea she was showing up. And it caught me off guard; I was really curious why she was there,” Peter explained of the date, where the women had to share their weirdest sex stories.

“That was a really real, raw conversation. It brought back feelings and I couldn’t hide those. You guys will see what happens next, but it obviously wasn’t over yet.”

However, it appears that the conversation did serve some good. As viewers will see during tonight’s episode, the conversation does have some sort of conclusion that will allow them both to move forward with their lives.

“Even though that conversation wasn’t planned, it needed to happen, and the hardest part for me was just struggling with the fact that I had amazing women (who) just showed up, and I didn’t have any feelings yet for anyone. It was too soon to have any legit connection. So it was awkward, it was uncomfortable, but it needed to happen,” he continued.

As fans have seen in the previews, the women are intimidated by Hannab being there with Peter, but they may soon learn that Peter will make a decision that serves him and his heart. As for Hannah, she would continue her competition on Dancing With The Stars, where she would end up winning.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.