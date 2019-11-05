Home > Smallscreen

The Bachelor spoilers: Will Peter Weber end up with the bad girl of the season?

5th November 2019 12:02 PM ET
Peter Weber
Peter Weber is down to the final three women. Pic credit: ABC

Peter Weber has wrapped up his hometown dates and he’s moving ahead with the overnight Fantasy Suite dates this week. He decided to send Kelsey home after the hometown dates, which means he kept Victoria Fuller, the woman who has been labeled as the bad girl of the season.

Victoria has been described as a woman who is known for being a homewrecker. Fuller has been accused of breaking up several marriages by sleeping with the husband. In addition, Reality Steve has said that several people reached out with stories about her.

Despite best efforts to warn Peter about Victoria, he has decided to keep her around. And now, Steve reveals that the storyline is all about their relationship.

As Steve writes on Twitter, it has truly become about Victoria’s past. Now, Peter’s storyline is all about whether he will pick the bad girl he’s been warned about or whether he’ll play it safe. Peter also has Hannah left in the final three, who happens to be the woman who got the first impression rose. Madison is the third woman left.

This wouldn’t be the first time that a contestant has chosen the bad guy, but there is one major difference from last season. Hannah Brown didn’t know about Jed Wyatt’s other relationship until the show had finished filming. Peter has been warned about Victoria and her past, but he continues to move ahead with her.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds when the season returns in January, and how he handles the stories about Victoria Fuller. It will also be interesting to see if he ends up with the so-called villain of the season or if he plays it safe.

The Bachelor returns Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.

