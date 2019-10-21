The Bachelor spoilers: Who are Peter Weber’s final 6 women?

Peter Weber is currently filming his season of The Bachelor and things are moving rather fast. It seems like it was just yesterday that Reality Steve announced that filming had begun and that Peter was having more than one rose ceremony a week.

Now, Reality Steve is revealing that Peter is getting closer to the end of filming his Bachelor run. He started out with 30 women who wanted a chance to be his wife, but he’s down to just 6 women now. While in Chile, he eliminated 3 women and one decided to leave on her own.

Victoria Paul decided to leave so she could make her way back to Louisiana, just in time for her successor to be crowned at the Miss Louisiana pageant this weekend. It’s uncertain whether she left because her pageant work was more important than The Bachelor or if she genuinely didn’t feel a connection with Peter. She may share her reasons for leaving on the show in a confessional interview.

According to Reality Steve, Peter’s final 6 women are Hannah Sluss, Kelsey Weier, Natasha Parker, Kelley Flanagan, Victoria Fuller, and Madison Prewett.

As we’ve previously reported at Monsters & Critics, Hannah Sluss is the name of the woman who got the first impression rose from Peter Weber during the first night of filming. The other women haven’t made any significant headlines while filming, so it doesn’t appear that any of these women have boyfriends at home or had active relationships before filming the show.

Peter’s season of The Bachelor is expected to wrap up in November. Previous seasons have wrapped filming just before Thanksgiving. So far, Peter has a few more dates to go before hometown dates and the Fantasy Suite dates get underway. No word yet on whether he has a favorite that he’s currently liking more than the others, but Reality Steve will surely share if something comes along.

The Bachelor returns in January 2020.