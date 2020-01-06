Home > Smallscreen

The Bachelor spoilers: Reality Steve breaks down the flash-forwards during premiere

6th January 2020 12:46 PM ET
Reality Steve breaks down the first few minutes of The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

There have been many questions about the finale of The Bachelor this season. Peter Weber recently revealed that his season was the only unspoiled season of the show thus far, but that may not be true.

In fact, Reality Steve is starting to break down some of the things that will be revealed during the first couple of minutes of tonight’s premiere on ABC.

On Twitter, Steve explains that the first scene that will air tonight will be a flash-forward of the final rose ceremony, where Peter will have to pick one of two women and propose. In the clip, Chris Harrison tells him that he has learned something new and wanted to share it before Peter makes his choice.

According to Reality Steve, Chris tells Peter that everyone just found out, including production. He tells Weber that he just wanted to give him a heads up, teasing that he doesn’t know how this will influence the final outcome.

Steve then explains that Peter becomes flustered and he doesn’t know what to do. He lays down on a bed, telling everyone that he feels like he’s going to pass out and that this news was the last thing he needed to hear.

We don’t know what this news is and this twist could be why there’s no final outcome yet for this season of  The Bachelor. Interestingly, there is a clip during the introduction to the season, where Peter says that he will fight for the person he loves, no matter how hard it looks.

At this point, we don’t have the answers as to what will happen or who Peter chooses. Even though Peter has expressed he’s very happy, we don’t know if he’s single or walked away from the show as an engaged man.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.