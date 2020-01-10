The Bachelor spoilers: Peter Weber’s relationship status revealed

Peter Weber’s journey to find love on The Bachelor has officially started airing, but we are unable to confirm the ending of the show. We simply don’t know who he has chosen or how the final episode played out.

However, more details are surfacing about the finale filmed in November 2019. Now, Reality Steve can reveal a bit more information about what went down in Australia.

Steve reveals that he can confidently say that Peter is no longer single. And he’s also sharing that the spoiler-free comments Peter and Chris Harrison have shared have more to do with how things unfold, not so much about who he picks.

“Now that you know Hannah Brown doesn’t play any role in his final decision, and I can solidly say Peter is not single, this is a Hannah Ann/Madison discussion. I just think the details of HOW he gets to that point, and everything it takes to get there, I don’t know if I’ll ever have every detail for you before it plays out. But I do think he’s with someone based on everything I’ve heard, but it’s a convoluted way to get there,” Steve writes on his website.

He also explains that Peter did not pick one woman and dump the other. This wasn’t a standard Bachelor proposal or ending. However, Steve explains that he does believe Peter is with someone. He just has a lot of loopholes to work through and lots of gaps to fill.

He also reveals that he’s starting to fill in more details about the final episodes.

“What I do know for sure is Victoria was eliminated after overnights and she is not part of any of the equation when it comes to the finale. Kinda like Hannah Brown, just cross her off your list of possibilities for “well, I don’t know, maaaaybe he’s still in love with Victoria and…” – nope. Didn’t happen and isn’t happening. Victoria was eliminated at 3, had to stick around in Australia like every final 3 person does until filming was over, and she was out of there right when filming was over,” he explains.

Victoria Fuller was the last contestant to make her Instagram profile public, causing some speculation that perhaps she was the final woman standing. However, Steve says it was just a coincidence and has nothing to do with how the finale plays out.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.