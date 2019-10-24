The Bachelor spoilers: Peter Weber’s final four revealed ahead of hometown dates

Filming of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor is slowing wrapping up, and Peter is down to just four contestants.

The final dates happened this week, and he’s now down to four women, who will go through hometown dates, overnight dates, and the final dates before the final proposal.

Reality Steve announced a few weeks ago that Peter had over 30 women chosen for him, and this morning, he revealed that the final four women had been selected.

The final four women are Kelsey Weier, Victoria Fuller, Madison Prewett, and Hannah Sluss.

(SPOILERS): Your final 4 are set: Kelsey Weier, Victoria Fuller, Madison Prewett, and Hannah Sluss are getting hometowns starting this weekend. pic.twitter.com/3pLNfpRJbu — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 24, 2019

Little is known about the women, as ABC and Reality Steve have yet to release full bios on the women. However, we do know that most of them are early to mid-20s, and only one of them is 28 years old.

All of them appear ready to settle down. Reality Steve has yet to dish out any details about the potential drama between the final four women.

As Monsters & Critics previously revealed, Victoria Fuller went on a date with Peter earlier this season. She learned that her ex-boyfriend was the person serenading them on their date.

While Victoria pulled Peter away from the concert and was humiliated by the experience, it seems Peter was able to brush it off. The two are still connecting on The Bachelor to the point where he’s going to her hometown for a date.

Reality Steve has yet to reveal who is Peter’s favorites. Right now, we don’t have any spoilers that could indicate who has a bigger chance of winning the show and ending up with a proposal in a few weeks.

The proposal is expected to take place before Thanksgiving, which falls at the end of November.

The Bachelor airs Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.