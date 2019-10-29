The Bachelor spoilers: How does Lauren Luyendyk play a role on Peter Weber’s season?

Lauren Luyendyk has found her happily ever after with Arie Luyendyk Jr. after he changed his mind and went back to fight for her. He dumped her during the final proposal but changed his mind. Now, the two are married and they have just welcomed their first child this year.

However, Reality Steve is revealing that Lauren isn’t keeping to herself in Arizona. In fact, she will play a role in the upcoming season of The Bachelor, but Steve hasn’t been completely clear about how she will be involved.

According to a tweet, he reveals that Lauren is indeed friends with someone, who is friends with one of the women he talked about on his blog. His blog reveals that he talked to many women about how Victoria Fuller is supposedly a homewrecker.

It’s possible that one of Lauren’s friends knows someone who has gotten divorced thanks to Victoria’s actions. Reality Steve still hasn’t shared about how things are connected, but he mentioned Lauren and how she sent her mother in to help out.

He also shared photos from the date and some fans noticed that Peter was talking to a blonde woman. But Steve set the record straight, revealing that it wasn’t Lauren’s mother who Peter talked to in the leaked photos. Instead, it was an ex-girlfriend who confronted Peter.

Steve even revealed that he plans on elaborating what he mentioned on Twitter in regards to Lauren’s involvement, but it sounds like she may have known someone who knows something about Victoria that she felt Peter needed to know. No word on whether production filmed with Lauren Luyendyk for the show.

Since getting married and having her daughter, Lauren has kept a low profile in regards to Bachelor Nation. But this revelation could push her back in the spotlight, as she may know a lot more than she’s saying.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.