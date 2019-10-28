The Bachelor spoilers: Fans joke about hometown date after footage is revealed

Peter Weber is down to his final four women on The Bachelor and he’s currently busy filming hometown dates across the United States. This weekend, he filmed with Madison, a woman who appears to have won his heart.

Reality Steve, a blogger known for spoiling seasons of The Bachelor, Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise, revealed video footage of them together over the weekend and in one video, Madison is seen walking towards Peter. It’s not uncommon for the ladies to run to their leading man because they are so excited about seeing him, but this wasn’t the case for Madison.

Instead, she’s seen walking slowly towards Peter in what appears to be a very long, dramatic and staged moment for the show.

Even Reality Steve himself joked that Madison was “ummmm, walking” while his followers added, “Whoa she’s so good at that” and “Building suspense… such a long walk to Peter… lol.”

A third person added, “Golden Globe worthy television.”

Of course, it’s possible that producers asked her to walk slowly towards Peter so they had enough footage of her, so they could add her audio on top. It’s common for producers to add audio on top of footage, so viewers get an idea of what she’s thinking or going through in that particular moment.

(VIDEO): More of Peter and Madison when they met today on campus (Part 1)… pic.twitter.com/BtrsaRzxyB — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 26, 2019

Reality Steve also added additional videos and photos to his Twitter account, including footage of them embracing. Even though her initial walk didn’t indicate any excitement about them meeting up in her hometown, it does show them hugging for an extended period of time, as if they had missed one another tremendously.

Only time will tell whether Madison ends up winning Peter Weber’s heart or if she’s sent home shortly.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.