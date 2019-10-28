The Bachelor spoilers: Did Hannah Brown crash Peter’s season?

Hannah Brown is currently competing on Dancing With The Stars, while her ex-boyfriend Peter Weber is filming his own season of The Bachelor. Hannah didn’t see a connection with Peter after the overnight dates and she sent him home despite hooking up with him four times in a windmill.

But based on tweets from Reality Steve, it doesn’t sound like he’s completely done with Hannah yet. While Peter may have put his feelings for Hannah on the backburner, it sounds like she may have crashed his season twice already.

Plus, there was a chance for a third time, as Hannah was in Auburn, Alabama the same weekend that Peter was filming a hometown date there. Reality Steve didn’t divulge in what capacity Hannah had been back on the show, but did write on Twitter that Hannah had “already shown up twice on his season.”

And yes, I’m aware that Hannah Brown is in Auburn, AL this wknd as well for a friends wedding. I’d say it’s just a coincidence Peter’s first hometown is tmrw in Auburn, but I don’t put anything past this show anymore. Esp since Hannah has already shown up twice on his season. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 25, 2019

Of course, it could be a coincidence that she filmed the show with him, as they could have run into one another on the street. However, it could also be planned as if Hannah had some things she wanted to tell Peter before he started on his own journey to find love. It wouldn’t be the first time that the main contestant wanted answers to close a previous relationship or chapter before embarking on a new one.

As for Hannah, she didn’t end up with her final pick. She chose Jed Wyatt but ended up breaking up with him and ending their engagement after she learned he had dated someone just days prior to going on The Bachelorette. While she tried to rekindle a romance with Tyler Cameron, things didn’t work out as he pursued a relationship with Gigi Hadid instead.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.