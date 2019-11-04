The Bachelor preview released by ABC: What we know so far [Spoilers]

Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor is getting closer to the end, as filming is currently wrapping up hometown dates. This means that Peter will soon make the cut from four women down to three before heading on the Fantasy Suite dates.

And because the premiere of The Bachelor is only 2 months away, ABC has released a brief promo on the official Bachelor Instagram video. It’s inspired by Halloween, as Peter Weber is essentially asking the viewers whether they want a trick or treats.

The caption reveals there are no tricks here. It seems to indicate that Peter is on The Bachelor for the right reasons, to find love with a new woman in his life.

Even though ABC’s promo doesn’t reveal much, there are some things we know thanks to spoilers from Reality Steve. For one, we know that Peter sustains an injury while filming. This news made headlines, but it was later revealed to be an overreaction and filming continued as planned.

In addition, we know that there’s drama with Victoria Fuller, a woman who is supposedly known for splitting up marriages because she likes to go after married men. Unlike Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt, Peter has supposedly been warned about Victoria’s past and will have to make a decision for himself. And like Colton Underwood’s season, there will be some pageant drama, but we don’t know the extent of it just yet.

Of course, Peter’s connection with Hannah Brown will also be discussed. Them having sex in the windmill will be brought up, both in terms of Peter’s history with Hannah, but also in subtle ways. During one of his earlier dates, production had placed windmills around the set.

The Bachelor returns Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.