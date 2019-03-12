The Bachelor finale part 2 spoilers: Colton goes after Cassie even though she wants to move on

The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood jumped the fence in Portugal after Cassie Randolph decided she wanted to go home. After realizing that he loves her and only wants to be with her, Underwood broke things off with Tayshia and Hannah G, both of whom were devastated to get dumped.

Then, at the end of last night’s episode of The Bachelor two-part finale, Colton told Chris Harrison that he wanted to fight for Cassie.

Randolph told the cameras that she was excited to go home and be with her family, but Colton still wanted to fight for her.

Reality Steve, an online personality who brings spoilers out ahead of the season, previously claimed that Colton would chase after Cassie and film with her in Southern California.

He admitted that he made a mistake, as Colton went to confront Cassie at her hotel room as she was about to leave Portugal. That’s where last night’s episode came to an end.

Yes, I know him “chasing” her didn’t happen in CA like I reported. Damn. Got a 99 on the test this season instead of 100. If you’re gonna take the time to tweet that at me, save yourself the time. It’s not worth it. Hope I don’t need to explain how silly that seems. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 12, 2019

Chris Harrison and the producers have been very tight-lipped about what to expect during Part 2 of The Bachelor finale tonight on ABC.

The finale is two hours long and includes the final outcome of Colton’s conversation with Cassie and the After The Final Rose catch-up session, so fans know where they are today.

What we do know about tonight’s episode is that Colton and Cassie need to have a conversation, one that appeared to start during last night’s finale.

While Colton appears to think Cassie couldn’t commit because of the other women, Cassie was straight up in saying that she wasn’t ready for an engagement. Colton was clearly much further along in the relationship than she was.

Fans who watched Part 1 of The Bachelor finale have mixed reactions to Colton going after Cassie, as she appeared to be very clear in not wanting to pursue a relationship with him.

She told producers that Underwood wanted a family, marriage, and children and she couldn’t see herself doing that right now.

Cassie: “Colton wants a life and a family, and I’m not ready for that.” Umm Cassie…what show did you think you were going on, The Price is Right???#thebachelor — Diggy Moreland (@diggymoreland) March 12, 2019

OK not to get too dramatic but I think Colton going back to Cassie after she clearly stated she wasn't interested really sends the wrong message to men. It perpetuates this idea that a guy CAN "win" a woman back if he just throws a big enough tantrum. #TheBachelorFinale — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) March 12, 2019

i don't want to be dramatic but watching cassie break up with colton has hurt me more than my own break up did #TheBachelor — emilee hulsing (@em_hulsing) March 5, 2019

Colton Underwood posted a tweet that some fans interpreted as him spilling the beans on his relationship with Cassie.

When Colton replied to a GIF of him with a dog, he explained that love is about patience and that they always come around. One person tweeted him back, asking if this meant that he had been patient with Cassie and her coming around.

I HOPE THIS TWEET MEANS U AND CASSIE ARE IN LOVE NOW — Riley (@RileySe7) March 6, 2019

While Reality Steve predicted that Colton and Cassie are dating, they are not engaged.

It will be interesting to see how Cassie explains giving him a second chance when she was ready to leave him and their relationship behind for good in Portugal.

The Bachelor finale airs tonight at 8/7c on ABC.