The Bachelor casting: One woman may already be a front-runner [Spoilers]

Nothing has been officially announced, but Reality Steve remains convinced that Peter Weber is the next Bachelor contestant. He shared the news last week, revealing that the announcement will be made public during the upcoming reunion special for Bachelor In Paradise, which has already been filmed.

Now, Steve is working his way through biographies for the women who have been chosen for Peter, and it sounds like he may have found the perfect woman. Steve believes he has found the woman Peter will pick and if Peter doesn’t pick her, she has Bachelorette written all over her.

I don’t know anything other than what I’ve found online, but she checks every off every box. When I release the women in a couple weeks, I’ll let you know who it is. And unless she’s just extremely photogenic, she’s also one of the best looking women this shows ever had as well. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 5, 2019

Steve reveals that this woman checks off all the boxes, and he hasn’t been able to find anything negative about her thus far. He also shared that he plans on sharing all of their names in a few weeks and will let people know who he’s referring to.

As Monsters & Critics revealed last week, Reality Steve is convinced that Peter Weber has been chosen as the next Bachelor. The season is expected to start filming this fall and will wrap up before Christmas. The new season will begin airing early January 2020.

Many had hoped that Mike Johnson would be picked for The Bachelor, as he would be the first man of color to film the show as the main lead. However, when Mike showed up on Bachelor In Paradise, the focus shifted to Peter as the second option. Mike was sent home from Mexico without finding love, and many are still hoping that Mike would get a chance as The Bachelor.

As The Bachelorette wrapped up, Peter was called out by a previous girlfriend, Calee Lutes. She claimed that he had dumped her to go on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelor is expected to premiere in early January.