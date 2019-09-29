The Baby Toon on Shark Tank: Cassidy Crowley and her mom Lori are bringing their soft, safe silicon feeding spoon to the sharks

The Season 11 premiere of Shark Tank on ABC will feature 10-year-old kid entrepreneur Cassidy Crowley and her mom, Lori Crowley. They present The Baby Toon, in hopes of landing an investor.

The Baby Toon is a soft, silicone baby spoon/teether that comes in either pink or blue. Shaped like an elephant, The Baby Toon is different than most feeding utensils made for babies.

The idea for The Baby Toon came to Cassidy when she was just seven years old. As a participant in the Honolulu District Science and Engineering Fair, she was asked to identify a problem and invent a solution. Her inspiration came after watching her mother Lori feed her baby sister.

As her mom worried about her sister putting a traditional spoon too far into her mouth, Cassidy decided to tackle that problem. She came up with the idea for an easy-to-hold soft spoon with a short neck that is easy for both parents and babies to hold.

After entering her idea into the contest, the judges were so impressed that they told her The Baby Toon could be a real and successful product. She was encouraged to keep working on the product after presenting her prototype, and it’s a good thing she did!

The Baby Toon costs $15 per spoon on their website. It’s made of food-grade silicone, manufactured in the U.S.

Currently, there is a Shark Tank special, offering a buy one, get one for 50 percent off for those looking to try the alternative to traditional baby spoons.

Tune in to see if this 10-year-old entrepreneur can impress the sharks enough to get at least one investor to bite.

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 8/7c on ABC.