The AXS TV show goes on for Eddie Money: ‘I’ll take every day I can get’

Yesterday, AXS TV announced that the star of one of its breakout shows has stage 4 cancer. Rocker Eddie Money announced he has esophageal cancer that has metastasized to his liver and lymph nodes, but he isn’t throwing in the towel on his life.

In the video below, he is pragmatic but also salutes the advances in cancer therapy and says: “I want to be honest with everybody. I want people to know that cancers come a long way and not everybody dies from cancer like they did in the ’50s in the ’60s. Am I gonna live a long time, who knows, it’s in God’s hands. But you know what I’ll take every day I can get. Every day above ground is a good day.”

The wrench in the series that celebrates his life will be detailed in a special episode of AXS TV’s Real Money that will air on Thursday, September 12.

It was revealed that Eddie Money received the diagnosis last fall while taping the second season of his reality series, which he and his wife, Laurie, executive produce. The six remaining episodes of Season 2 will deal with Money’s cancer and its subsequent effects on Eddie and his family.

On top of all this, Money is still recuperating from health issues resulting from his heart valve procedure back in June. Producers say that the heart issue was a condition unrelated to his cancer.

Eddie Money returns for Season 2

The show is a slice of life for the rocker who came to be known worldwide with hits like Two Tickets To Paradise and Shakin’. The series now follows the boisterous and large lives of Money, his wife, and their five children, both at home and on the road.

In the clip, Eddie and Laurie share the news.

Eddie said: “I thought I was just going in to get a checkup and he told me I’ve got cancer.”

Laurie added: “He’s been diagnosed with stage four esophageal cancer it’s in his esophagus… at the you know top of his stomach is where the tumor is and there there’s it’s also spread to his liver.”

As Eddie explained how he processed this news he said: “…it hit me really really hard. What I don’t want to do is… I don’t want to keep the fact that I have cancer from everybody… it’s not honest.”

Eddie Money’s career

Eddie has had a long run of entertaining people, with a career spanning over 40 years. Now, at age 70, Eddie is still money, as his music has aged well and still is played on rock’s most iconic radio stations and satellite radio too. Unquestionably, Money is a beloved entertainer and his main audience has aged with him, but his music transcends chronological age ranges.

Money left Brooklyn for Cali’s Berkeley music scene in the 1970s. Money got in the groove fast with hits like Two Tickets To Paradise, Take Me Home Tonight, Shakin’, Think I’m In Love, Baby Hold On, and many more.

Shakin’

Think I’m In Love

Two Tickets To Paradise

Eddie Money speaks about his health

Monsters and Critics wish Eddie and his family the very best.

Real Money will air Thursdays beginning Sept. 12 at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT on AXS TV