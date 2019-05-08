The Amazing Race Season 31, episode 4 recap: Colin and Christie seeks redemption

The Amazing Race recap for Season 31, episode 4 saw nine teams in contention for the $1 million cash prize, as the last episode depicted a non-elimination leg.

Chris Hammons and Bret LaBelle survived but knew they had a Speed Bump they would have to deal with on the next leg.

Floyd and Becca finished in first place during the previous episode, meaning they got to start in front this time. It didn’t serve as much of an advantage, as all of the teams had to wait to start the first challenge, allowing everyone to catch up.

The first challenge of the episode was an easy one, as the competitors just had to sled down an indoor mountain. At the bottom was a person dressed as a polar bear, ready to hand them a clue.

From there, it was a race to the Roadblock. Bret and Chris had to do a Speed Bump first. It instructed them to make a cooler full of snowballs and deliver them

Several teams had a lot of trouble finding cabs. Those teams included the duo of Janelle Pierzina and Britney Haynes and Fun Team Rebecca “Becca” Droz and Floyd Pierce.

Roadblock

The Roadblock for this episode involved the teams taking a course on how to ride motorbikes. That included working through a course while being led by an instructor. They just had to finish the course to advance in the race.

Leo Temory and Jamal Zadran made easy work of it and were off to the next step on the race. Corinne Kaplan and Eliza Orlins had a lot of trouble with it, which allowed a number of teams to pass them.

Midway through the episode, it looked like this might end up costing Corinne and Eliza their spot on the show.

Episode 4 Detour

At episode 4’s Detour, they had to choose between an irrigation or irritation challenge. It meant either helping make an irrigation wheel or trying to paddle a basket down a stream (while inside of it).

The teams that were able to keep their balance in the basket were able to quickly move on in the race. Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel did just that, taking the lead as they raced to meet Phil at the mat.

Colin and Christie on The Amazing Race

Colin Guinn and Christie Woods finished second during Season 5 of the show and were invited back to participate this season. They have been a steady team so far in Season 38 and have shown some really great teamwork.

They might be a true contender to win the season.

Who went home on The Amazing Race Season 31, episode 4?

Colin and Christie won the leg and earned a trip to The Dominican Republic. Victor and Nicole came in second place again.

Chris and Brent went from the last place to third place. Team Fun finished in fourth place. The quartet was pretty far ahead of the other five teams.

Tyler Oakley and Korey Kuhl were in fifth place, followed by Leo and Jamal in sixth place, and then Janelle and Britney in seventh place.

Two duos of women were then in a race to save themselves at the end of the episode.

After Rachel Reilly and Elissa Slater finished in eighth place, Corinne Kaplan and Eliza Orlins were eliminated from The Amazing Race.

The Amazing Race airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on CBS.