The 1980s: The Deadliest Decade spotlights the Christmas Eve murder of new bride Lisa Solomon

This week The 1980s: The Deadliest Decade examines the murder of Lisa Solomon, who went missing on Christmas Eve.

December 1987 and 22-year-old Lisa Solomon should have been looking forward to the festive season with her new husband Matthew Solomon.

Instead on Christmas Eve, Lisa went missing and her husband, together with friends and neighbors, conducted a well publicised search for her.

He told police that they’d had a argument after dinner and then she’d went out for a walk. Meantime he said that he napped but upon walking up he’d found that Lisa had still not returned.

Eventually Lisa’s body was found in an abandoned lot a few miles from their home and police soon arrested Matthew.

At the trial his defense argued that he’d not meant to killer his wife but the prosecution pointed out that he’d held her neck for three minutes and squeezed so hard that her thyroid cartilage was fractured.

The jury found 23-year-old Matthew Solomon guilty and he was sentenced to 18 years to life, with his parole most recently refused in 2015.

