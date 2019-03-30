The 100 Season 6 release date on The CW: Here is when the hit series premieres plus trailer, cast and plot

The 100 Season 6 is set to premiere on The CW in April. The series was renewed for Season 6 in May 2018 ahead of the conclusion of Season 5 in August.

It’s been a long wait since August and fans are eagerly anticipating the return of The 100 to see what happens to the humans who left Earth after it was rendered entirely uninhabitable.

The 100 Season 6 promises new exciting drama, with the scene of action moving from Earth to a new world across the galaxy.

Fans have been speculating about what to expect of The 100 Season 6. Ahead of the premiere of the upcoming season on The CW, here is everything we know.

The 100 Season 6 release date on The CW

The 100 Season 6 premieres on The CW on April 30, 201,9 at 9/8c (9 p.m. ET).

The 100: Production details

The 100 is based on the sci-fi novel series of the same name by Kass Morgan. The novel series was adapted for TV by Jason Rothenberg.

Rothenberg and Leslie Morgenstein serve as executive producers.

The series stars Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Bob Morley, Christopher Larking, Lindsey Morgan, Marie Avgeropoulos, Henry Ian Cusick, and Tasya Teles.

Production companies involved in the series are Alloy Entertainment, CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television.

The series is distributed by Warner Bros. Television Distribution.

The 100 was renewed for Season 6 in May 2018. Season 6 is set to premiere on The CW on April 30, 2019.

The 100 Season 6 cast

The CW has not yet made any official cast announcement, but it is expected that most of the cast from Season 5 will return.

Eliza Taylor will return as Clarke Griffin, Bob Morley as Bellamy Blake, Lindsey Morgan as Raven Reyes, Paige Turco as Dr. Abby Griffin, and Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia Blake.

Others include Adina Porter as Indra, Lola Flanery as Madi, Tasya Teles as Echo, and Richard Harmon as John Murphy.

Henry Ian Cusick is expected to return as Marcus Kane, while Shannon Kook (Monty and Harper’s son) returns as Jordan Green.

Christopher Larkin as Monty Green and Chelsey Reist as Harper MacIntyre won’t return for Season 6 after the characters died in Season 5. However, the pair may appear in flashback scenes.

New cast members include J.R. Bourne, who will play Russell in a recurring role. Russell is the charismatic leader of a peaceful community on the new planet where the survivors want to start a new life.

The 100 Season 6 trailer

The CW released an extended trailer for Season 6 on March 28, 2019. Watch it below.

The 100 Season 6: What the series is about

The 100 is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama series set nearly a hundred years after a nuclear war devastated Earth and almost destroyed all life. Thousands of survivors escaped from Earth to live in an Earth-orbiting space station called the Ark.

The Ark becomes overpopulated after a few generations and some of the humans are born in space, including a group of 100 adolescents, who are among the first detained criminals sent back to Earth to determine whether it is now habitable.

When the 100, led by Bellamy and Clarke, reach Earth, they discover humans who survived the nuclear apocalypse nearly 100 years ago but never left Earth.

The 100 must find a way to survive the harsh conditions on Earth and fight against the hostile human population.

The 100 Season 6 plot

The 100 Season 5 takes place about six years after the nuclear reactors meltdown. There is a fierce struggle between new arrivals in a massive prisoner transport and the indigenous Wonkru for the only piece of habitable space on Earth called the Shallow Valley.

The fierce war ends in the utter destruction of the valley, leaving the Earth entirely uninhabitable. The situation forces the human survivors to travel across the galaxy to a new planet to begin their lives all over again.

In The 100 Season 5 finale, Clarke (Eliza Taylor), Bellamy (Bob Morley), Miller (Jarod Joseph), Murphy (Richard Harmon), Echo (Tasya Teles), Emori (Luisa D’Oliveira), Shaw (Jordan Bolger), Jackson (Sachin Sahel) and others were set to arrive in the new world after traveling across the galaxy in cryo-sleep for more than 100 years.

A group goes out to explore their new home and everything looks good, but there are dangers lurking.

Based on the new trailer, it appears that our heroes are set to face new challenges on the new planet with two suns. Russell (J.R. Bourne), the leader of the new world and his people are understandably not very welcoming.

Russell is described as “a visionary and pioneer” who is the leader of a peaceful community on the new planet.

The new arrivals also begin to suffer from a strange ailment called “eclipse induced psychosis.”

The 100 Season 6 premieres on April 30, 2019, at 9/8c on The CW.