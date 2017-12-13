The 10 most searched TV shows on Google in 2017

Google has just released its Year in Search Data — including the most searched TV shows of 2017.

Its no surprise that uber-popular series Stranger Things, which debuted its second season this year, came out top. But amazingly, Game of Thrones only came in fourth after web series-turned Netflix original 13 Reasons Why in second and, wait for it, Big Brother Brasil in third.

Iron Fist came in fifth, Bigg Boss — an Indian reality show — came in sixth, Riverdale was in seventh, and American Gods in eighth. The Kapil Sharma Show — another Indian series, this time a stand-up comedy talk show — came in ninth and Mindhunter came in 10th.

Here’s the full list:

Stranger Things 13 Reasons Why Big Brother Brasil Game of Thrones Iron Fist Bigg Boss Riverdale American Gods The Kapil Sharma Show Mindhunter

That means Netflix scooped the top two prized spots as the streaming network continues to revolutionize the world of television viewing.

In other trends revealed in Google’s 2017 Year in Search, the most searched for term of the entire year was “Hurrican Irma” followed by “iPhone 8” and then “iPhone X”.

The most Googled person was TV host Matt Lauer — following the complaints against him of inappropriate sexual behavior — with Prince Harry’s new fiancee Meghan Markle in second. Tennis championship Wimbledon was the most Googled sporting event followed by the Super Bowl in second and the Maywweather vs McGregor fight in third.

The most Googled musicians were Ariana Grande in first, Linkin Park in second, and Lady Gaga in third. The most Googled song was Despacito, and the most searched “how to” phrase was, hilariously, “how to make slime”.