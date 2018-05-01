Teyana Taylor ‘breakup’: Was Iman Shumpert cheating on his wife?

Iman Shumpert would have to be crazy to cheat on Teyana Taylor, right? Well, the latest relationship rumors surrounding the new VH1 stars claim Iman must be crazy — but wait till you see his and Teyana’s response!

Terez Owens was first to report an alleged split between the two, claiming that Teyana caught her baller husband sneaking around with a secret cell phone.

According to the report, Iman was up to no good and Teyana found it all. That’s reportedly the reason that the couple’s VH1 series Teyana & Iman was apparently cut short in the first season. Initially said to have been scheduled for eight episodes, Teyana and her man are reportedly ending the season after just five.

Last night, as their show aired, Teyana Taylor announced that the season finale is coming up, catching fans off guard. Teyana & Iman was quickly gaining popularity in the time slot following Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and there is surely no way that last night’s episode was meant to be the finale. Does this mean Teyana & Iman isn’t coming back for Season 2? That would be very disappointing considering how much fun their show was.

It’s not the first time Iman Shumpert has been accused of cheating on Teyana Taylor. Back in 2016, he was reportedly caught cheating with another woman. Ultimately, Iman issued an apology where he admitted to breaking hearts but didn’t say directly that he had been cheating. He also made it clear that he and Teyana would not be splitting up and had plans to raise their daughter Junie in a two-parent family.

Fast forward to 2017 and more allegations surfaced. That time, a woman posted a video outing Iman for allegedly cheating again. She went a step further and named his trainer, Adam Taylor, for playing wing man and helping Iman with his reported hookups.

Much like the latest set of Iman Shumpert cheating rumors, in the past, Teyana and Iman have remained united, and today Teyana made it clear that she isn’t going anywhere. She even posted a video on Instagram Live denying the rumors, proclaiming: “The only split Petunia is doing issa split on da d***kk.”

Teyana wasn’t the only one who had something to say about rumors that she was leaving Iman Shumpert. He also took to Instagram Live with a message that was less crude but just as direct.

Iman Shumpert just can’t seem to shake the cheating rumors, but despite that it doesn’t look like Teyana Taylor will be leaving, or at least not yet.

Hopefully, whatever happened that caused their VH1 series to be cut short won’t stop them from filming Season 2 rather than getting canceled. In the meantime, keep an eye out for new music from Teyana, who is releasing a new album in June.