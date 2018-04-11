Terra Jole’s ‘Black Girl Moscato’ venture stuns Little Women: LA co-stars

Terra Jole leaves her Little Women: LA co-stars stunned on this week’s episode— after revealing a new wine venture called, wait for it…Black Girl Moscato!

Nobody is more shocked about her new business than Tonya Banks, who in our exclusive clip gives Terra the ultimate death stare after hearing the news for the first time.

The others initially appear to rally around the idea — until they hear the name.

Terra tells them: “I have a business partner that approached me about creating a moscato. As of this week we are dotting the ‘i’s and crossing the ‘t’s, and I can officially say that I am creating…Black Girl Moscato.”

Even Terra seems to cringe when she says the name, before Tonya, who already has her own wine, gives her a serious case of the evil eyes while the other ladies look around stunned and let out gasps of dismay.

Terra adds: “We’ve already applied for the trademark, we’ve tasted so many moscatos and so we are going into full production — and I am proud to be a part of it.”

But as this trailer shows, things go from bad to worse, when Terra says she wants Tonya to be the face of it!

LA 704 WED 🍷Get your glasses ready 🍷 #LittleWomenLA Posted by Little Women on Sunday, April 8, 2018

Little Women: LA airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.