Terra Jole thought son Grayson was average and not a little person | Little Women: LA exclusive

Watch an exclusive clip from tonight’s Little Women: LA on Lifetime — which shows Terra Jole taking husband Joe to get a blood test to determine if their son Grayson is average or little.

While Joe is adamant that one-year-old Grayson has pseudoachondroplasia, the same type of dwarfism as him, Terra is completely convinced that he’s average.

She says the only thing that makes her think he might be little is he is still walking in a way that an average child might not.

But while Terra thinks that doesn’t make it a foregone conclusion, Joe says he doesn’t need to see anything else — and KNOWS that Grayson is little.

He tells Terra: “I know he’s pseudo.” When she asks how, he replies: “Because I can tell!”

But Terra — who revealed the results of the dwarfism tests this week — tells producers in an interview: “Grayson has been crushing it with all his milestones, and he’s almost as tall as Joe, so I’m not 100 per cent convinced that he is a little person! I personally think he might be average.”

While Joe was born with pseudoachondroplasia, the couple’s three-year-old daughter, Penelope, has achondraplasia like her mother.

