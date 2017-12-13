Terra Jole takes fans along on epic renovation project in Little Women: Terra’s Big House

Terra Jole carries out a huge renovation project on her family’s new home in Little Women: Terra’s Big House — and is taking fans along fir the ride.

The show follows Terra and her husband Joe, who have been saving up for years to buy a house, finally land their first property. But it needs A LOT of work if they’re going to turn it into their dream home.

The pair seek help from home renovation experts Cory McCrummen and Stephanie Ballard as they undertake the work, which has to be Little People friendly.

Terra's Big House Long Promo "When you're four foot two, it's not easy living in a house for normal sized people" #TerrasBigHouse Posted by Little Women on Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Watch the trailer below as it’s all demolition, demolition, demolition, something Terra seems to secretly enjoy. The whole renovation problem comes as Terra and Joe balance the work with being parents to their two young kids.

But have they bitten off more than they can chew? And with everything that they want done, can they stay on time and on budget?

Terra's Big House Tonight Promo A night of BIG premieres! #TerrasBigHouse Posted by Little Women on Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Little Women: Terra’s Big House premieres tonight at 10/9c on Lifetime.