Teresa Giudice divorce will never happen according to RHONJ star’s lawyer

There has been a lot of talk recently about the possibility that Teresa Giudice might divorce her husband, Joe. As the Real Housewives of New Jersey husband’s release from prison gets closer, it’s looking like chances that he may be deported back to Italy are growing. Will Teresa move overseas and keep the family together or will she leave “Juicy Joe” and continue reigning supreme over the Garden State?

According to the RHONJ star’s lawyer, James Leonard Jr., there will be no Giudice divorce. Despite that pesky attorney-client privilege thing, he sat down recently for an interview with Page Six and dished all the dirt (or rather non-dirt) about those rumors that Teresa Giudice may want to get a divorce.

“Teresa is not talking about getting divorced, she is not thinking about getting divorced and she’s not filing for divorce,” Leonard Jr. said. “It’s not happening, not just now, but never. I can’t be any more clear about it.”

For what its worth, Teresa has never admitted that she and Joe were having marital problems or that she was considering divorce. The RHONJ rumor likely comes from reports that she very rarely visits him in prison.

There’s also Teresa Giudice’s new bodybuilding hobby, which has her looking like she’s been working on a revenge body. With Joe behind bars and Teresa working harder on her appearance than she ever has in the past, it’s easy to see how some Bravo fans might think she’s preparing for the single life.

It looks like we won’t be seeing Teresa separate from Joe in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey but does that mean that the divorce rumors about her will stop?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns for Season 9 on Wednesday, November 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.