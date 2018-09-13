Teresa Giudice divorce: Is RHONJ star getting ready to ditch husband Joe?

Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have long speculated that Teresa Giudice would divorce Joe. Now, the evidence is piling up and it’s looking like Teresa is getting ready to make her big move.

Previously, she vowed to stand by her man but now, it looks like she’s getting ready to run. Bravo recently reported that Teresa has been asking questions about divorce.

Specifically, Teresa Giudice wants to know what she can expect if she gets divorced on TV! Does that mean we get to see it all play out on The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

In any case, Teresa reportedly asked Luann de Lesseps of RHONY fame for advice. During the Q&A for Luann’s cabernet show, Teresa put her in the hot seat when asking about the big D.

“You know, I knew it was time to go. I was solid in my decision. When I’m done, I’m done,” Luann responded.

So is Teresa ready to go? It sure sounds like it.

Right there in front of everyone, Teresa Giudice agreed with Luann, saying, “Me too. When I’m done, I’m done.

Joe Giudice’s deportation drama

One of the biggest reasons Teresa could be considering a RHONJ divorce at this point could be due to Joe Giudice getting deported. It’s an issue both have been dealing with since Joe entered prison.

Though Joe came to the U.S. as a kid, he never became a citizen. Because of that, he faces deportation back to Italy upon release.

According to Radar Online, Joe Giudice had another deportation hearing recently where he begged to stay in the U.S. It’s the only home he’s ever known despite his status and being forced to leave would cause a lot of hardship.

While Joe’s deportation seemed like it was unlikely when he was first incarcerated, it’s looking more and more possible every day.

At the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion last season, Teresa said that if he was deported, she’d go to Italy. But is that the case? It seems that would interfere with RHONJ filming, her career, family, and everything else.

Now, with Teresa Giudice asking about divorce and specifically, getting divorced on TV, it looks like she may be considering that option.

Season 9 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey in the late fall 2018.