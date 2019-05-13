Teen Mom stars share advice: More wine, your kids will hate you, and more!

Teen Mom OG is a television show that began back in December 2009 and as the girls have grown from teenage moms to adults over the past ten years, they are now wiser in their roles as moms.

Teen Mom 2 was a second franchise that would start up two years later in 2011, growing into huge success stories for MTV. Both shows helped spread the word about teenage pregnancy and show the struggles of teenage motherhood.

In the spirit of Mother’s Day, US Weekly asked the moms to reflect on their journeys and provide advice for the younger versions of themselves. It’s interesting to hear what some of them have to say.

“My younger self wouldn’t listen to me, but I’d tell her to try not to stress and just go along for the ride. Learn your lessons and try to be the best mom you can possibly be. One day, you’ll find happiness and you’ll deserve it,” Amber Portwood explains to the website.

Amber has struggled over the past couple of years with time behind bars, depression, and addiction. But she appears to be determined to create a happy life for herself.

“Let your kids be little and never turn down hugs, or as I call it, ‘good sugar!’” Maci Bookout explained about her simple parenting advice.

A few of the Teen Mom 2 stars also added their advice to the conversation with one being particularly useful for those moms who want to reward themselves after a long day.

“Buy a bottle of wine because you deserve it, Mom!” Briana DeJesus added to the conversation, revealing that wine should be a reward for moms.

Chelsea DeBoer has often been labeled a great mom because her kids are rarely acting out in front of the camera. But don’t be fooled – Chelsea knows all about being the bad guy.

“If your kids don’t hate you sometimes, you are not doing your job as a parent right,” Chelsea added, sharing that her kids do disagree with her at times, even though her life may look perfect on Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV. Teen Mom OG is expected to return later this year.