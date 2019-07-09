Teen Mom stars Jenelle Evans and Cheyenne Floyd fight on Twitter

Jenelle Evans has her kids back in her custody after a judge saw no evidence of neglect or abuse that could warrant her children being removed from her care. As it turns out, it didn’t take long for Jenelle to get into a heated Twitter feud that resulted in her deleting tweets.

It all started when Cheyenne Floyd wrote that Jenelle should be the last person throwing shade towards a Teen Mom 2 star since she just got her kids back after CPS removed them.

The shade in question was supposed comments that Jenelle shared about Amber Portwood after Amber was arrested for domestic battery late last week.

Jenelle should be the last person “throwing shade”.. hate when people kick a person when their down — cheyennefloyd (@itskcheyenne) July 5, 2019

Maci Bookout retweeted Cheyenne’s tweet about Jenelle throwing shade and that’s when Evans tweeted a quote that David had supposedly said.

“Got the alcoholic retweeting the racist who is commenting about the assaulter – David,” the tweet read.

She later added that Cheyenne shouldn’t be talking about the situation at all, as she doesn’t know the details about what has happened in Evans’ life. Jenelle said that Cheyenne isn’t even a real OG, referring to her role on Teen Mom OG.

Of course, Cheyenne fought back, revealing that Jenelle should focus on getting custody of all of her kids and stay out of court. She also pointed to all of Evans’ trouble, including racist, dog killer, abuser, and everything else Jenelle has shared on Teen Mom 2 and on social media.

Coming from the real racist, dog killer, abuser and honestly the most unstable individual I’ve witnessed.. GREAT STATEMENT.. get custody of ALL your kids and stay out of court before you talk about me 🥰 @PBandJenelley_1 — cheyennefloyd (@itskcheyenne) July 9, 2019

That’s when the two started tweeting back and forth. This morning, however, only Cheyenne’s tweets remain online.

don’t come for me unless you can back it up.. stand up for yourself don’t use your dumb ass husband. I AM NOT THE ONE. — cheyennefloyd (@itskcheyenne) July 9, 2019

Jenelle Evans deleted all of her tweets and she even addressed this on Twitter. However, in one screenshot, Jenelle calls Cheyenne a replacement, to which Floyd brought up the fact that Jenelle has been fired.

It sounds like Jenelle isn’t exactly thrilled that Cheyenne and Maci Bookout are talking about her personal and legal issues online.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.