Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee reveals the way that she keeps her husband happy

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee is back together with her husband Josh McKee after briefly calling things off last year.

In late October, she announced she was taking him back and was dedicated to making things work after he proposed to her once again.

The two had argued on Teen Mom OG after Mackenzie questioned whether he was being faithful to her.

Now, she’s determined to make things work, but she admits that her shortcomings in the kitchen won’t win him over. Instead, she’s focusing on the intimacy.

In a tweet, she revealed that she finds other ways to please Josh and give herself the label of “wifeable.” She explained that she does naked yoga to see if this will please her husband.

Read More Amber Portwood denies her daughter was unhappy with possible pregnancy

When some fans started questioning Mackenzie’s decision to do naked yoga, the subject of children came up. Apparently, some of her followers were worried about Mackenzie and Josh getting too frisky with the kids around.

That’s when Mackenzie revealed that marriages – with or without kids – need intimacy and she didn’t see the point her followers were trying to make.

It was back in September that Mackenzie started sharing posts on social media about her marriage, posts that would cause confusion.

First, she would call him a horrible person and then defend him. Viewers of Teen Mom OG also noticed how he had been distant on the reunion, which had been filmed prior to them calling it quits.

Mackenzie is working on her marriage after her mom passed away in December. Her mother Angie had fought stage 4 cancer for almost two years before she passed away.

Before her death, she had been in and out of the hospital and doctors had stopped her chemotherapy because of her condition at the time. The doctors had concluded she had bad blood and would need to go to a hospice instead.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.