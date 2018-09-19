Teen Mom star Leah Messer is writing a book: How will it compare to her co-stars’ books?

Leah Messer has teased on Twitter that she’s working on something big, but she hasn’t been clear about what she’s doing. The Teen Mom star has been vague in her posts, her updates, and the details of her business venture, but it’s possible that she isn’t saying anything, as her journey is being filmed for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

When a fan asked her if she had any plans of writing a book, she replied that she definitely was. But whether it’s just an idea brewing or if she’s signed a publishing contract isn’t known. So far, Leah hasn’t made it clear what her book will be about.

Definitely ♥️ — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) September 14, 2018

Leah Messer isn’t the first Teen Mom 2 star to write a book. Jenelle Evans wrote Read Between The Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom, and Kailyn Lowry has written a few books including Pride Over Pity, Love is Bubblegum, Kailyn Lowry’s Hustle and Heart, and her newest book, A Letter of Love.

Chelsea DeBoer is the only Teen Mom 2 star, who hasn’t expressed a desire to write a book. However, she’s chosen to be a stay-at-home mom and she’s more focused on being a mother than utilizing the Teen Mom 2 platform for business.

It will be interesting to learn what Messer’s book is about. Since she’s been focusing on living her best life since her second divorce and even pursuing public speaking, it’s possible that Leah wants to write a coaching book about positivity and self-esteem.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus, but Teen Mom OG returns to MTV on October 1.