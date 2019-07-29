Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry defends her behavior after fan interactions

Kailyn Lowry is back home from her trip to Hawaii with her Teen Mom 2 co-star Leah Messer. She recently made a trip to Ocean City where she was spotted by some Teen Mom 2 fans. However, it sounds like things didn’t go as expected for some of the fans, who had been excited to meet Kailyn.

A person named Sky on Twitter revealed that while one of her favorite podcasts was the one that Kailyn has, she saw another side of the Teen Mom 2 star at a bar. She explained that no one spoke to the reality star, but that Kailyn was rude because people were looking at her.

One of my favorite podcasts is kail and Lindsey from teen mom. After last night I have a whole new view of @KailLowry. We literally saw her in the bar, no one even spoke to her but they were so rude because people were looking at her lmao — Sky (@skylar_simmons) July 28, 2019

In a second tweet, Sky appeared to answer a tweet that had been deleted. In her reply, she revealed that Kailyn tweeted that she was in Ocean City and that she shouldn’t have given up her location if she didn’t want people to contact her or look at her.

While Kailyn Lowry may not have seen things that way, she decided to speak out about whatever happened at the bar. Lowry denies being rude to people who came up to her. She also explained that she can’t be responsible for people’s own actions, only her own.

I was not rude to anyone who came up to me. I can’t control what other people do. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) July 28, 2019

It’s uncertain what exactly happened in the bar, but Kailyn denies being rude. Perhaps fans had hoped for more of a reaction from her, as Lowry argued that she can’t control how people act when they are out. Maybe someone had acted poorly as they had expected selfies, autographs, and more from the MTV star, who had refused. By refusing, Kailyn may not have seen herself as rude, but merely setting limits.

For now, Kailyn Lowry appears happy with how she handled whatever situation played out in Ocean City.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.