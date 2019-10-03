Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans slammed over eyebrow kits: Why didn’t she sell a lot?

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans learned that she would not be returning to Teen Mom 2 back in May. She had just lost her children due to a CPS investigation because her husband, David Eason, shot and killed the family dog Nugget.

However, she got her children back after almost two months of them being displaced.

After learning she wouldn’t be filming Teen Mom 2 for MTV anymore, she decided to pursue other business ventures. She recently launched her eyebrow kit, a beauty product she had been working on for months.

She promoted the product during New York Fashion Week in September, but that didn’t boost sales.

Now, someone on Twitter is claiming that the kits may be contaminated. It all started when one person argued that it wasn’t real hair that was used in the products.

That’s when a second person argued that “the fact is it was contaminated with something” and that “there was no quality control.”

I never thought it was hair either but the fact is it was contaminated with something and that means there was no quality control. Who knows what else it’s contaminated with that we CAN’T see. But either way nobody should’ve bought it to begin with. — blue (@owsleyblue) September 28, 2019

It’s uncertain where the claim of contamination came from, as Monsters & Critics could find nothing that claimed it was contaminated. But Radar Online reported that Jenelle only sold 150 kits during her launch party, which was much less than she had anticipated.

On her website, customers can purchase up to 2,822 eyebrow kits, as this is the available amount. However, after her launch, it was revealed that she had only sold 150 products. Now, she’s contemplating getting more advertising and a better shipper involved with her business.

The number is surprisingly low, considering she has 2.9 million followers on Instagram and 40,900 followers on her Instagram business page, according to Radar Online.

The product hasn’t received raving reviews, which may be why they aren’t selling well. It’s also possible that Jenelle’s husband’s actions are influencing her business success.

Sign up now for your Teen Mom news alerts!!

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.