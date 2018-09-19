Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans sharing scary Hurricane Florence updates

Jenelle Evans was one of the North Carolina residents who decided to stay back when she got warnings about Hurricane Florence being more powerful than other hurricanes hitting the area. Evans was confident in the fact that she, her husband, and their children would be more than fine by staying behind.

She explained to her Teen Mom 2 fans that she had stocked up on water, extension cords and food so they could be alright for a few days. While she kept fans updated throughout the storm, revealing that the power had gone before the storm made landfall, she probably didn’t realize that she would be dealing with fish, alligators, and poisonous snakes.

Please pray for my mom’s house and everyone else in NC and SC. A dam to a lake just broke in her area and there is major flooding. Not to mention tornados everywhere and wild snakes in the water. 😢 #HurricaneFlorence — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) September 16, 2018

Over the weekend, Jenelle Evans revealed that while she and her children were alright, she wanted her Teen Mom fans to pray for her mother. The two don’t live near one another, and Barbara’s area was hard hit.

As she explained on Twitter, a dam had just broken near her mother’s house, and there was major flooding. She also explained that they couldn’t go out in the water because of wild snakes.

This is insane. Lots of rain, flooding, washed out roads, broken dams, falling trees killing people, tornados, dolphins in the streets, sharks on highways, alligators running around, and wild snakes outside swimming. What else can go wrong? 😓 #HurricaneFlorence #StayInside — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) September 16, 2018

In addition to all the rain and winds, Jenelle also revealed that they were dealing with tornados touching down, dolphins swimming in the city because of the rising water, and sharks on the local highways. Alligators and wild snakes were also moving fast because of the water.

Evans explained that it was best to stay inside, even though her mother clearly needed help. She hasn’t provided an update about the situation, but it sounds like she and her kids are okay.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus, but Teen Mom OG returns to MTV on October 1.