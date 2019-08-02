Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham sued over unpaid rent: Is she out of money?

Farrah Abraham appeared to be on top of the world when she had over $1 million in her bank account and she was proud to open businesses left and right. But when she lost her Teen Mom OG income and refused to do any more adult films, things appeared to slow down for her.

In February of this year, Farrah was reportedly sued for $101,212.50 for unpaid rent. She had rented out space for Furnished by Farrah and her daughter’s store, Sophia Laurent Children’s Boutique. Those have both shut down.

According to a Radar Online report, Farrah Abraham has managed to evade the legal papers, as she appears to have gone missing in action. The plaintiff in the matter has tried to serve Farrah with papers but has been unable to locate the former reality star. The plaintiff is now going to a judge, asking for permission to serve Abraham’s father or another member of the family to keep the case going.

Farrah closed her businesses in September 2018 and vacated the two suites she had been renting. The court papers reveal that Farrah failed to make required monthly payments for both leases. She was warned in October 2018 that she would be in default if she failed to come up with the amount.

But Farrah has a lawyer in place who is handling the matter, as she refuses to pay up. It doesn’t sound like she’s out of money and can’t pay, but rather than she may have a legal case that supports her in not paying the amount.

Her lawyer has revealed that they have “no intentions on making any further payments under either lease agreement. Despite written demand for payment, Defendants Abraham and Saran failed, refused and continue to refuse to pay Plaintiff the amounts due and owing under the First Lease and the Second Lease. This failure to pay the amounts due and owing constitutes a material breach of the Guaranties.”

It will be interesting to see how this ends up.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.